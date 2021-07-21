MML Investors Services LLC Has $393,000 Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.16. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

