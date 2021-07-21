MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Davis Select Financial ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $825,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,995,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DFNL opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37.

