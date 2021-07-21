MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 183.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $104,958.00. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,044 shares of company stock worth $4,956,092. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.30. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

