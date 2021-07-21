MML Investors Services LLC Sells 772 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,397. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.