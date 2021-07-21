Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Momo traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 52954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 109,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Momo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Momo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Momo’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

