Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 3.1% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC owned approximately 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $44,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,425. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

