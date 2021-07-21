Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $19.29

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.29, but opened at $19.94. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 753 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GLUE. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. bought 157,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,005.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,400,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 1,357,895 shares of company stock worth $25,800,005 in the last ninety days.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

