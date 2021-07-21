MoonTools Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for $16.70 or 0.00052636 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MoonTools has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $459,254.65 and approximately $47,275.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00143916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,983.18 or 1.00805864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

