Morgan Stanley Has $1.13 Billion Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,117,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,127,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $215.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $167.57 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

