Morgan Stanley Has $1.31 Billion Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.16% of American Express worth $1,314,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Insiders have sold 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $168.87 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.16.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

