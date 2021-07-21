Morgan Stanley Purchases 458,766 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,419,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.47. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

