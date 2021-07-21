Morgan Stanley Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $930.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $855.00 to $930.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $881.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $965.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

