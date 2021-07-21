Morgan Stanley Sells 714,057 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 714,057 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.48% of DexCom worth $860,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,021.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 35.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $79,949,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 63.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $447.70 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,159,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

