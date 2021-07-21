Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Morningstar worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Morningstar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,740,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,465 shares of company stock worth $66,957,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

