Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Morningstar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.80, for a total transaction of $2,528,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,465 shares of company stock worth $66,957,774 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

