Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Down 27.8% in June

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 461,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $761.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.24.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $53,525.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 196.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.