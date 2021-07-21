Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,553,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.