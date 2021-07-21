Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $4.35 on Wednesday, hitting $185.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.05. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $182.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

