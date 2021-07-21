Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,073 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $105,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Natera by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 365,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Natera by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.68. 13,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 6,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $177,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 249,366 shares of company stock worth $25,372,829 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

