Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $103.42 and last traded at $104.03. 2,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,531,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,366 shares of company stock worth $25,372,829 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.