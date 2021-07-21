National Bank Financial Comments on Alamos Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.