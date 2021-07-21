National Bank Financial Comments on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

