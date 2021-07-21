National Bank Financial Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$139.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.32. 112,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

