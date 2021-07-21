National Bank Financial Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$25.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIOCF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RIOCF stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.