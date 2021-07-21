National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Holdings Decreased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 80.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 599.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

