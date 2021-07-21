Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.36. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 25,339 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

