Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,643 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.52% of Natus Medical worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NTUS stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $835.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

