NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBSPF. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of RBSPF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

