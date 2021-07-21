Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Nautilus Minerals Company Profile

Nautilus Minerals Inc, a seafloor resource exploration company, explores and develops the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits. It also explores for manganese, nickel, and cobalt nodule deposits. The company's principal project is the Solwara 1 project located in the Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea.

