Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.70

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 34533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Navient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Navient by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Navient by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

