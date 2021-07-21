NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £710.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £390.86. NB Private Equity Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 884 ($11.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,525 ($19.92).

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

