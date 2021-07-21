NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,520 ($19.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £710.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £390.86. NB Private Equity Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 884 ($11.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,525 ($19.92).
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
