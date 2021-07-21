Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.