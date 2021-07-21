NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.53 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post sales of $62.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $64.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $282.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $288.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $354.98 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $357.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPTN. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

