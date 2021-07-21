Nestree 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $568,541.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $568,541.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,556.83 or 0.99923037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003346 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009096 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

