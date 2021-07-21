Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NET traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.94). 7,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,806. Netcall has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.15 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.72.

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

