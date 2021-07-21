Netcall (LON:NET) Price Target Raised to GBX 100 at Canaccord Genuity

Netcall (LON:NET) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NET traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 72 ($0.94). 7,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,806. Netcall has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.15 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.72.
About Netcall
