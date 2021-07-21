Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Incline Global Management LLC

Incline Global Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 63,930 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after buying an additional 143,668 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.78.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $19.76 on Wednesday, reaching $511.29. 382,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.