Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.550 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.05. 6,213,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $510.50.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.67.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

