NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.04

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 5824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTST. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in NETSTREIT by 93.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in NETSTREIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

