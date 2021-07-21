New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in New Gold by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Gold by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

