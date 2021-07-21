New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the June 15th total of 74,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,393,014. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.