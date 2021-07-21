Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$76.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$68.76 and a 1-year high of C$95.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.35%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

