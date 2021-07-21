NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.85.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.46 and a beta of 1.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,800 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

