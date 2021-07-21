NEXT.coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,562.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01336090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00382800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00076896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001408 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018401 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002391 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.