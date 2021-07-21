NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $79.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.53. 4,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

