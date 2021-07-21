NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,100 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.5 days.

NFYEF stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

