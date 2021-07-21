NFTX Hits Market Cap of $29.06 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $61.93 or 0.00196398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $29.06 million and $811,379.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013320 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00780609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

