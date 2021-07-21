NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $266.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.