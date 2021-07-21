Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Earnings Results

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCBS shares. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.