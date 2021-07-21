Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.81, with a volume of 21974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$497.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.34%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

