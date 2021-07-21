Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $125,000 in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,860,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,558,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,000.

NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

